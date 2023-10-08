A new voice calling plays in 2023, Dowell Loggains embraces the scrutiny

New South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has worked under the bright lights of the NFL.

Before he returned to his alma mater in 2021, former Arkansas quarterback Dowell Loggains had an extensive run in the NFL.

Loggains spent 16 years in the NFL primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator.

From 2010-20, he was either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins or New York Jets.

From 2015-2017, Loggains was both quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Bears and he held down both roles from 2019-2020 for the Jets.

After a stint as tight ends coach at Arkansas, Loggains is back to coaching the quarterbacks and running an offense as Shane Beamer hired Loggains in mid-December.