An early morning workout for the Gamecocks who kick off preseason practice

After a few months of summer conditioning which was described as "gnarly" by head coach Shane Beamer, Carolina kicked off preseason drills Friday morning with an efficient and intense two-hour workout.
“It was great to be back out here on Day One.," Beamer said in a statement
"There was a lot of energy, a lot of excitement and a lot of youth. I thought we did some good things. The biggest concern is our ability to maintain as the practice goes. I thought one side of the ball defensively got better as the day went and the other side kind of allowed fatigue to set in a little bit. I know we’re in shape. We have to be better, but I liked the workman-like attitude. We just have to continue to build that mental toughness.”
South Carolina opens the season in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2. in the Duke’s Mayo Classic against UNC at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.