On the eve of preseason practice, Shane Beamer headlines South Carolina Media Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third time, Shane Beamer made his way to the podium at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.
With South Carolina set to kick off preseason practice Friday morning, the Gamecocks held Media Day with Beamer, his assistants and players available for question and answers.
The head coach was quite bullish on the way his team went about its business during summer conditioning.
"We got better this summer, there's no doubt about it," Beamer said.
"But now the key for us, we've got to get better in August. There needs to be great urgency on this team because of who we're opening up with and how quickly we need to get better. There should be great urgency to get these freshmen that we have ready to play as quickly as possible because we're going to need them in game one. as well. From what I've seen since January and now through the summer, we're on the right track but these next four weeks will be critical."
South Carolina opens the regular season September 2 in Charlotte against North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.