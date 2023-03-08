On the eve of preseason practice, Shane Beamer headlines South Carolina Media Day

"But now the key for us, we've got to get better in August. There needs to be great urgency on this team because of who we're opening up with and how quickly we need to get better. There should be great urgency to get these freshmen that we have ready to play as quickly as possible because we're going to need them in game one. as well. From what I've seen since January and now through the summer, we're on the right track but these next four weeks will be critical."