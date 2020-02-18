Greg Olsen is headed to the Seattle Seahawks after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers in January.

The 34-year-old tightend is expected to make $7 million during a one year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

During his time with the Panthers, Olsen held the franchise's all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10). He ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns (39) behind Wesley Walls (44) and third all-time in receiving yards and receptions behind Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad.

Greg Olsen leaves Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is seen prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) Greg Olsen plays in the Wells Fargo ProAm with Luke Kuechly as his caddy. CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers will wrap up OTAs with a three-day minicamp in June before training camp kicks off in late July. Nov 4, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts to a call in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen arrives with his wife Kara Dooley on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) catches a pass before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Tight end Greg Olsen #88, running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers and teammates run onto the field before taking on the New York Jets in the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

"On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together," Olsen said in a statement released after his initial departure in January. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.

Olsen played in Charlotte with the Carolina Panthers for nine years.

