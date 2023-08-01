Gamecock star put on watch list for major college football award

The South Carolina sophomore and former Irmo standout is coming off a freshman campaign where he earned a number of post-season awards.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina sophomore safety Nick Emmanwori has been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

The Nagurski Trophy goes to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Football Writers Association of America and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

An Irmo graduate, Emmanwori was a freshman All-SEC selection who earned freshman All-America honors from a number of organizations. The 6-4 Emmanwori led the Gamecocks with 85 tackles.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

In other watch list news, South Carolina senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway was named to the Outland Trophy watch list which is awarded to the top interior lineman in the country and is voted on by the FWAA.