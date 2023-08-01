Gamecock star put on watch list for major college football award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina sophomore safety Nick Emmanwori has been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.
The Nagurski Trophy goes to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Football Writers Association of America and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.
An Irmo graduate, Emmanwori was a freshman All-SEC selection who earned freshman All-America honors from a number of organizations. The 6-4 Emmanwori led the Gamecocks with 85 tackles.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.
In other watch list news, South Carolina senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway was named to the Outland Trophy watch list which is awarded to the top interior lineman in the country and is voted on by the FWAA.
Hunter Rogers, a redshirt junior for the Gamecocks is on the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award which is presented annually to the top college long snapper in the country. The Spring Valley graduate earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the league coaches after the 2022 season.