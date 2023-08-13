x
No "Camp Kool-Aid" in Clemson as the heat is part of the backdrop in Saturday's scrimmage

The Tigers' first major scrimmage of the preseason drew a positive tone from the head coach.

After a week where the weather in the Upstate was quite pleasant, the conditions on Saturday for Clemson's first major scrimmage of the preseason was just what the head coach wanted his team to deal with during the 100+ play practice.

Swinney referred to camp this week as "Camp Kool-Aid" with the mild weather but Saturday saw Mother Nature dropping hot and humid conditions which forced the players to power through additional adversity.

The Tigers are scheduled to return to the Valley for a Wednesday scrimmage.

