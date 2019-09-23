CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina's quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out for Week 4 in Houston, head coach Ron Rivera confirms.

Backup quarterback, Kyle Allen, will start when the Panthers play the Texans on Sunday.

Allen led the team to victory during Sunday night's game making several big throws — even when there was tight coverage. He was 19 of 26, including two touchdowns to Greg Olsen and one each to Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore.

Head coach, Ron Rivera, said Newton told the team he re-aggravated a foot injury he suffered in the preseason during Thursday night's loss to Tampa Bay.

Coach Rivera said Newton had come a long way, but they don't want another setback and want to make sure he's 'ready to roll.'

