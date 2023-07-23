South Carolina State picked to finish 3rd in the MEAC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Eight South Carolina State players have been named to the 2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Football All-Conference team, while head coach Buddy Pough's team was picked to finish third in the race for the league title, as voted on by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors.



Defending MEAC champion North Carolina Central is the pick to win the MEAC followed by Howard, S.C. State, Morgan State, Norfolk State and Delaware State.



Earning All-MEAC Frst Team honors for South Carolina State were redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Taiste from White Knoll High School, graduate defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt from Blythewood, junior Aaron Smith from Manning and Dyson Roberts from Sumter.



Redshirt senior tight end Khalil Ellis, redshirt junior offensive lineman Cam Johnson from Irmo, and junior defensive linemen Jared Kirksey and Octaveon Minter were named All-MEAC Second Team, respectively.



The Bulldogs open the 2023 campaign on August 26th in the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta versus SWAC opponent Jackson State.