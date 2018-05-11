One of the benefits of leading a team by 61 points late in the game is that it allows for the potential of maximum participation.

Patrick McClure was one of those players who was able to step onto the field and take a few snaps.

The Ben Lippen graduate made his debut in the final minutes and while he didn't register any statistics, he can now say he has played in a game at Death Valley.

McClure, who grew up a Clemson fan, was the quarterback of Ben Lippen's 2016 state championship team. He went to Jacksonville University but didn't play football at the FCS school. He then transferred to Clemson and in July, he announced on Twitter that he has been accepted as a preferred walk-on.

It was a situation where the Tigers needed depth at quarterback and McClure was ready for the call.

"We needed another arm and obviously we were lean on quarterbacks," said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

"So we brought him out, What a neat kid and it was neat to see him get in there. He does a great job over there on scout team and Coach V loves him. He's not really easy on those scout team quarterbacks. But he likes this guy and he does a great job for us running our scout team and I know that was a great moment for him to be able to get in the game."

McClure came on after former South Pointe quarterback and current Clemson receiver Derion Kendrick took a few snaps at quarterback following Chase Brice and Trevor Lawrence.

