DARLINGTON, SC — During the Bojangles Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway a local football standout is on the pit crew for the Kyle Larson 42 team.

Former Camden quarterback Richie Williams won a national championship at Appalachian State. He played for a few years in the Canadian Football League and you could make the case he is the QB of the pit crew because he is the first person over the wall.

Now he's in his 10th year as a jack man in NASCAR but there's nothing like being close to home to supports his bulldogs and help his race team Darlington.

"I love coming here. This is a home town track for me. So I always love coming to Darlington," Richie said.

At the conclusion of the 69th Bojangles 500 the 42 team finished third after leading a career high 284 laps. Richie has been with them for a month after coming from Casey Kane's 95 team to replace an injured jack man for the 42 teams.

But Richie was still able to make some time for family and football for busy but fulfilling weekend. This past Friday night he was able to watch his alma mater and his nephew Jaffari Pearson under the lights for a high school football game.

"It was good getting back to see the Bulldogs play back in Camden. It's the first time I've been back for a game in awhile and also that was my nephew's first varsity game also man so that was pretty good to see him play."

