If Gabe DeVoe continues his development from college, he might just stick around a while.

After averaging 2.3 points per game as a freshman, that scoring average increased to 5.3 as sophomore and then 7.1 as a junior. His senior season saw DeVoe catch fire as he averaged 14.2 points per game.

This past season, DeVoe made a career-best 86 3-pointers which is ranked seventh all-time in program history. He finished with 169 for his career, which places him eighth all-time. He finished his career with a career-high 31 points against Kansas in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Now, DeVoe has taken his skill set to Charlotte which is less than an hour from his hometown of Shelby, North Carolina. The former All-ACC selection is competing in the Charlotte Hornets mini-camp where he hopes to find a spot on the team's summer league roster.

