Former Clemson receiver Artavis Scott will be with the Chargers in 2019 according to Field Yates from ESPN.

Scott has signed a one-year deal that will keep him in Los Angeles with his former Clemson teammate and fellow wideout Mike Williams.

After not being drafted in 2017, Scott signed with the Chargers and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Last year, he was on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.

Scott spent three years at Clemson (2014-2016), recording 245 catches for 2,480 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also was on special teams for the Tigers.