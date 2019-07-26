ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A 16-inning marathon on the West Coast saw former Clemson outfielder Stevie Wilkerson become the first position player in major league history to earn a save as the Baltimore Orioles recovered from blowing a three-run lead in the 15th for a wild 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels early Friday.

Wilkerson came in from center field for the 16th as the Orioles' 10th pitcher. His lobs to the plate clocked in the mid-50s (mph) on the radar gun, but he got three straight outs in the final weirdness of a remarkable night at Angel Stadium.

Wilkerson was an eighth round draft pick by the Orioles in 2014. He has now played at third base, second base, pitcher, and all of the outfield positions. He was quite versatile at Clemson where he played second base and outfielder.