Former Crestwood star and future NBA lottery pick Ja Morant has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Morant has only one game this season in which he did not score in double-figures and he has 22 games of 20-plus points, five games of 30-plus and one of 40. In assists, Morant has 16 games of 10 or more.



Morant is tops in the OVC (7th nationally) with 24.1 points per game and tops in the nation in assists per game at 10.3. Morant has topped 300 assists this season and is the just the 14th player to reach that number.

He is the 46th player at Murray State to reach 1,000 career points and among two-year players, he is third with 1,076 points as one of only six MSU two-year players to reach 1,000.



Morant has only played 61 games as a Racer, but already has 501 assists. He is only 30 from the Murray State all-time record by MSU Hall of Famer Don Mann (1985-89) who had 531 in 111 games over four seasons.