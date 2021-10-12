Former Gamecock assistant named Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach

In the wake of Jon Gruden's resignation, former USC and Clemson assistant Rich Bisaccia has been promoted to Interim Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

LAS VEGAS — In the wake of Jon Gruden's resignation, a former USC and Clemson assistant has been promoted from Special Teams Coordinator to Interim Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rich Bisaccia will now serve as the Interim Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Monday. He's coached special teams for Las Vegas for the last four seasons.

Bisaccia spent five seasons (1994-1998) as the running backs coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Clemson under Head Coach Tommy West. During his tenure, the Tigers set a school record with eight blocked kicks in 1997 and 15 blocked kicks from 1995-1997.

Prior to going to Clemson, he spent six seasons at South Carolina from 1988-93, beginning as a graduate assistant for tight ends and wide receivers in 1988. After one season as a GA, he served as a volunteer assistant for three seasons, first working with defensive ends and special teams followed by tight ends and special teams , while finishing his final two seasons in the role of running backs/special teams coordinator.

Gruden resigned after several of his private emails became public. The emails contained insensitive language that was deemed as racist and homophobic.