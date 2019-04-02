ATLANTA — Former South Carolina Gamecock Stephon Gilmore finally has a Super Bowl ring, and he made a critical play to help he and his teammates secure their title.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 Sunday night in Atlanta to give New England its sixth Super Bowl title, tied for most all-time with the Pittsburg Steelers.

There was very little scoring in this one, so when the Patriots scored late in the fourth quarter to go up 10-3, that was big. But on the next possession, it appeared the Rams would match them. After the team drove down the field, L.A. quarterback Jared Goff attempted to find receiver Brandin Cooks for the touchdown with 4:19 left in the game. But the pass appeared to be a bit short, and Gilmore leapt into the air to take the ball away and end the Rams' drive.

With the ball in their possession, the Patriots took time off the clock before kicking a field goal to cinch the win.

For Gilmore, it's the first title in his seven season in the NFL. He was drafted in the first round in 2012 by the Buffalo Bills, but in 2017, he joined the Patriots. Last season, he saw the team come up short in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rock Hill, SC native joined the Gamecocks in 2009, and helped the team during its most successful run in program history, where they won an SEC Eastern Division title and tallied 11 wins in a season for the first time in program history.