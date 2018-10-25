Former Gamecock slugger Steve Pearce is known as a power hitter but since coming to the Red Sox in mid-season, he has provided some solid defense at first base.

In game 2 of the World Series, Pearce drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning that tied the game at 2. The Red Sox added two more in the inning on their way to a 4-2 win.

Pearce was 0-for-2 but earned the RBI. ALCS MVP and former Gamecock outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. was 1-for-3.

Boston leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 as the scene shifts to the West Coast.

© 2018 WLTX