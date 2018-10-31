Ray Tanner was overjoyed when Jackie Bradley, Junior was named the ALCS MVP. But when another former Gamecock, Steve Pearce, was named the most valuable player of the World Series, Tanner's pride was off the charts.

"You know, I was living vicariously through what they were experiencing in the post season," Tanner said.

"You know it's so,s so special to see two guys that were the same way they were when they played for me. They were having fun playing baseball. They had confidence in their ability and they just haven't changed. Sometimes, when you get to the big leagues or you play at that level, you see personalities go to a different space. Not the case with those two guys. Two really good college players that developed into big leaguers, most valuable players in the American League Championship Series and the World Series with Pearce. Just incredible. It was special to watch. They recognized the University of South Carolina and the Spurs Up. It just couldn't have been any better."

Pearce homered twice in Game 5 Sunday night -- , his third home run in two games -- as Boston defeated Los Angeles 5-1 to win the World Series. The former Gamecock slugger played at USC in 2004 and 2005.

Bradley,who was a part of South Carolina's 2010 and 2011 national championship teams, earned ALCS MVP honors after he recorded nine RBIs in the series.

