Frank Martin and Devontae Shuler know each other very well.

When Shuler was in the backcourt for the Irmo Yellow Jackets, he was already considered one of the top prospects in the country and Martin was in hot pursuit, hoping to lure Shuler to his program.

Shuler's stock only rose when he transferred to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy for his final two seasons. In the end, Ole Miss won the battle for Shuler's services. While Shuler was back in Columbia when Oak Hill competed in the 2015 Chick-Fil-A Classic, Tuesday night will mark Shuler's first appearance in the Midlands with the Rebels.

"Yeah I did recruit him. I recruited him hard," said Martin.

"I'm a big fan of Devontae. His sister, Donnella, and I stay in touch to this day. I'm a big fan of Devontae, always have been, always will be. He's a great kid> I got to know his whole family, they're great people. I'm really happy for him. He's an unbelievable competitor, as is their team.

Shuler is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He has started 24 of the 25 games he has played and is averaging 32 minutes per contest.