Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo sues team

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his former team citing a violation of Florida’s Whistle-blower’s Act.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his former team, citing a violation of Florida’s Private Sector Whistle-blower’s Act.

The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Duval County, alleges former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer kicked Lambo in the leg during an August 2021 practice, used profanity to insult him and created a hostile work environment. The lawsuit also alleges the Jaguars did not initiate a legitimate investigation into Lambo’s allegation of workplace violence.

Lambo was cut from the team in October 2021. The lawsuit seeks back pay with interest and compensation for damages sustained.

Lambo has not commented on this lawsuit, but did allege he was kicked by Meyer in a December 2021 interview with First Coast News.

“He comes up to me and he says, ‘Hey, dip the word, make your effing kicks’ and then proceeds to kick me right in the leg, right in the hamstring,” Lambo said. “Literally kicks me in the hamstring. Hey, bud make your kicks. It wasn't one of those. It just wasn’t. I looked at him and said, ‘Don't you ever kick me again’, and he looked at me and said, ‘I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever I want.’”

First Coast News reached out to the Jaguars for a comment. We have not yet heard back. In December when these allegations surfaced, the team directed us to a statement saying from Meyer.

“Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said. “(General manager) Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”