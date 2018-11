A former Jaguars player was found dead Sunday morning in an apartment in Hawaii, according to reports.

Vince Manuwai, 38, who played for the Jaguars in 2003, was rushed to a hospital after he was found dead inside an apartment in Kakaako, says Hawaii News Now reporter Lynn Kawano.

BREAKING: Former UH football star, NFL guard Vince Manuwai found dead this morning in Kakaako apt. Multiple sources say EMS took the unresponsive Manuwai to Straub where he was pronounced dead. HPD is investigating. Foul play is not suspected at this time. pic.twitter.com/GA84WODk6J — Lynn Kawano (@LynnKawano) November 4, 2018

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating, Kawano said. Foul play is not suspected.

