Former Lexington County Blowfish player hits for a rare home run cycle

Chandler Redmond is an infielder with the Springfield Cardinals and Wednesday night, he smacked four home runs in one game.

AMARILLO, Texas — Back in 2018, Chandler Redmond spent part of his summer as a member of the Lexington County Blowfish.

The following season, he ended his career at Gardner-Webb as the Big South Player of the Year and he also set program records with 50 career home runs for the Boiling Springs program.

On Wednesday night, Redmond and the Springfield Cardinals were in the Texas Panhandle facing the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Redmond had a power surge for the ages.

Redmond became just the second player in baseball history to hit for the Home Run Cycle. Redmond recorded a solo home run, a two-run home run, a three-run home run and a grand slam. Those homers came in consecutive innings from the fifth through the eighth and it gave him Springfield Cardinals single game records of four home runs and 11 RBIs.

No Major Leaguer has ever done what @Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond did for the @Sgf_Cardinals.



Ever hear of a "home run cycle?" Here it is: pic.twitter.com/zioZoVw0ZF — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 11, 2022

If you add his RBI single in the top of the first inning, Redmond went 5-for-6 at the plate as Springfield routed Amarillo 21-4.

The only other time a player has hit for the home run cycle came in 1998. That feat has never been accomplished in MLB.

Redmond's bat is currently being pursued by the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and each of the four baseball's hit out of the park by Redmond are a part of history.