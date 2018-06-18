He spent a total of 22 years as the head football coach at Allen University. But when he was let go after the 2017 season, Tommy Brown knew he would be coaching, but he didn't think it would be in college.

Brown is part fo the new football staff at Allen University which is resurrecting its program. Brown is the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

The former S.C. State defensive back feels right at home calling the shots on the defensive side of the ball. He says he still loves to coach even after more than 30 years in the business.

"I still have the passion to coach," Brown said.

"Even when I left O-W, I said I was going to find somewhere to coach and the passion hadn't gone. This actually makes it a little more exciting because I had gotten away from calling defenses and now, I'm going to be in the thick of things.

"When you really enjoy coaching is when you are in the moment. As a head coach, I had to oversee. As defensive coordinator, I have to be in the mix and know what's going on. So, it brings back a little more passion that I'd lost being a head coach."

Allen University is bringing back football for the first time since a brief return in 2006.

