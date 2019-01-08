It's not just defensive players from South Carolina State who are in the NFL.

Former Bulldog tight end Temarrick Hemingway has been in the league since 2016. He was chosen by the Rams in the sixth round in 2016 and he ended up playing in eight games as a rookie. After the Rams released him in 2018, the Loris native played in five games with the Broncos who originally put him on the practice squad.

Back in May, the Panthers claimed him after Denver waived him and now, Hemingway finds himself in Spartanburg where he hopes to find a permanent home in the Carolinas and continue that pipeline from S.C. State to the NFL.

"It's an honor, we had a lot of guys come from there," Hemingway said.

"From Harry Carson all the way down to Darius Leonard, Javon Hargrave, Antonio Hamilton. So we have a lot of guys in the league or who have played in the league that made some stats for themselves, made a name for themselves. So I'm just happy to be a part of that group."

Hemingway knows he has to be at his best every day as he fights to earn a roster spot with the Panthers. But he says that is nothing new.

"Where I come from, coming from North Myrtle Beach High School, I wasn't recruited by anyone but South Carolina State. Went to a D-1AA school, so all odds were against me from the jump. So, it's just another day for me."