COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry basketball just got, well, MUCH bigger.

The team announced that they have signed former South Carolina big man Jason Cudd. The 7-footer spent two seasons playing for Frank Martin before transferring to a junior college in Illinois.

The Socastee HS product played in 23 games for the Gamecocks his freshman season, averaging 6.8 minutes per game. Judd suffered a season-ending knee injury his sophomore year, limiting him to just five games that season.

Newberry College went 14-15 last season with a 10-12 conference record.