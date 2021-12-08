Foster, Westwood grad Smith earn AP-All SEC honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina placed two defensive backs on the All-SEC teams as selected by the Associated Press, it was announced today. Senior Jaylan Foster was named to the first-team unit, while redshirt sophomore Cam Smith earned a spot on the second team.



Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster was a Sporting News Midseason first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC performer by USA TODAY and by the league's 14 coaches.



Smith, a 6-1, 187-pounder from Blythewood, S.C., was considered the Gamecocks' top cover cornerback. He collected 41 tackles, including a career-high 10 at Missouri, along with 11 pass breakups. He intercepted three passes and now has five INTs in his career. Smith ranked second in the SEC with 14 passes defended. He was previously named second-team All-SEC by ProFootballFocus (PFF).



Foster, Smith and the Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will travel to Charlotte for a December 30 date in the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC). Game time is set for 11:30 am ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.