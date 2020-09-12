Fans to be allowed at USC baseball games with COVID-19 precautions

There will be approximately six feet of distance between the pods, and facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Batter up, baseball fans! USC says it will allow a limited number of fans at Founders Park for baseball games this season, with safety precautions in place.

The University of South Carolina's Athletic Department says it has received approval from the S.C. Department of Commerce allow Gamecock fans at Founders Park for baseball games this season.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's Executive Order of July 29, 2020, permitted stadiums and athletics venues to open if they "can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce."

Officials say capacity for the season will be reduced to approximately 2,100 ticketed patrons (25.4 percent of normal capacity) with ticket pods of two and four seats. There will be approximately six feet of distance between the pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times at the stadium, and patrons also will be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

For the 2021 season, officials say baseball seating will be assigned by seat selection process, which will begin on Monday, December 14 at 9 a.m. Fans who had season tickets for the 2020 season or have paid deposits for tickets will be emailed a seat selection time Tuesday, December 8, before the seat selection process begins on December 14.

All home Gamecock Athletics events are mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home.

All concessions will be cashless, only accepting debit cards, credit cards and mobile pay options (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) to ensure contactless payment.