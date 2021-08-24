Four Gamecocks named to All-SEC Preseason team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks were represented by four players on the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC squads.
On the defensive side of the ball, Senior Defensive Lineman Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare was named to the first team, while junior Defensive Lineman Zaach Pikens was a third team selection.
On offense, junior Running Back and the SEC's 2020 Regular Season leading rusher Kevin Harris earned second team All-SEC honors. Tight End Nick Muse was selected to the third team.
The Gamecocks open the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4th when they take on Eastern Illinois at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 PM.