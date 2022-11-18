Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS

For the first time since he was fired by South Carolina, Frank Martin was back in the Palmetto State, working courtside in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State.

The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017. But in March, Martin was fired following an 18-13 season.

But it wasn't long before UMASS reached out to Martin and lured him to Amherst for what is now his third job as head coach following stints in Columbia and Manhatten, Kansas.