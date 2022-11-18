Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS

CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State.
The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017. But in March, Martin was fired following an 18-13 season.
But it wasn't long before UMASS reached out to Martin and lured him to Amherst for what is now his third job as head coach following stints in Columbia and Manhatten, Kansas.
Martin and the Minutemen were a part of the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center in Conway. UMASS would pull out a 66-63 win over Colorado, advancing to Friday's winner's bracket contest against Murray State. A win would send Martin and his team into Sunday's championship game.