Frank Martin has a new gig and you'll see him on TV this week

Martin will be part of the national coverage of the men's March Madness tournament.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin may be out as South Carolina's coach, but he'll be back in a prominent role in the coming days, this time on TV.

CBS and Turner Sports announced Wednesday Martin has been added as a guest studio analyst for this weekend's upcoming March Madness men's basketball games. Those matchups will be on CBS/WLTX, TBS, TNT, and TruTV on March 17 and 18.

Typically, an analyst comments during pre-game and halftime coverage, or in between contests to bring insights into coaching strategy.

Martin was let go as the Gamecocks men's basketball coach on Monday after 10 seasons with the team. USC just completed an 18-13 season that saw them miss both the NCAA tournament and the NIT.

But Martin did lead the Gamecocks to a memorable run to the NCAA Final Four in 2017. He also led them to the NIT in 2015-16.

Martin is a 15-year coaching veteran in the college ranks, compiling a 288-201 record with South Carolina (2012-2022; 171-147) and Kansas State (2007-12; 117-54).