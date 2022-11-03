Frank Martin out as USC men's basketball coach

Martin led the team to its only Final Four appearance in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin has been fired as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team, ending his run leading the program that saw the team make its only Final Four in history but have few other postseason successes.

"After a thorough evaluation of our men's basketball program, we have decided to make a change," USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement on the decision. "We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future."

The team just completed an 18-13 season that saw them miss both the NCAA tournament and the NIT.

Tanner said a search will begin immediately for a new coach.

"Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships," said Tanner. "We have great facilities, a passionate fan base and we provide our student-athletes an outstanding experience at the University of South Carolina. We will hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion, and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience."

Martin had led the team for 10 seasons, the third longest run in team history. His biggest highlight was the 2017 NCAA Tournament, where he took the team to the Final Four for the first time in program history. He also led them to the NIT in 2015-16.

But Marin had struggled to build on those successes in recent seasons.