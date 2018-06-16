A lot has happened since January when Frank Martin first announced that Brian Bowen had enrolled at USC.

Since then, Bowen was told by the NCAA that his reinstatement would at a minimum come at a cost of sitting out the entire 2018-2019 season. That prompted Bowen to announce that he would go ahead and pursue his professional career which will not include the NBA Draft as he pulled out when it was evident he was not going to be selected. Martin says that decision by Bowen was made so he could be eligible for the draft in 2019.

"Whether he plays in the G League or overseas, those are decisions that will be made by him and his agent as to what’s the best situation,” Martin said.

“Not just financially, but the best situation. He’s such an unbelievable kid. He deserves to be in a good organization, whether it’s the G League or overseas, so he can have the opportunity to keep playing and developing.”

Martin is adamant that Bowen can excel in the NBA and he says he's been around long enough to know what it takes to succeed at that level.

“I’m fortunate. I believe there’s 12 guys who I’ve been around that not only made it to the NBA, but have kept their jobs for a long, long time in the NBA,” Martin said.

“So I kind of have an idea of the talent that’s needed and the makeup that’s needed.

“Brian Bowen is an NBA guy. There ain’t no doubt. Whoever gives him an opportunity is going to have a guy on there team for a long time.”

