Analysis: Frank Martin's tenure at South Carolina plus the future for all parties involved

With South Carolina making the call to fire head basketball coach Frank Martin, "The Captain" Carey Rich examines all angles of this decision.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The most volatile offseason for SEC basketball in recent memory continued Monday afternoon when CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported South Carolina was firing head coach Frank Martin. The news was confirmed by the university.

That means there are openings in both Columbia and Gainesville, while Baton Rouge is likely in play with Will Wade's dismissal after the school received an official notice of allegations from the NCAA.