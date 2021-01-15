USC's Frank Martin tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

"This thing kicked my tail.."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The reason why Frank Martin will not be in Baton Rouge Saturday was revealed Friday by the coach himself.

Last Thursday, Martin tested positive for COVID-19. This coming after he tested positive for the virus last May. The second time around was much more vicious with its symptoms which Martin experienced.

“I’m feeling good now, but this thing kicked my tail this time around," Martin said.

"I’m still congested, but physically I feel fine right now. I’m just waiting to get out of isolation and do all of the medical tests and all the stuff that comes with the aftereffects. It’s just really, really frustrating."