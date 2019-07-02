WASHINGTON — The first manager of the Washington Nationals, Frank Robinson, has died Thursday.

Robinson passed away in Los Angeles after a battle with bone cancer.

The baseball Hall of Famer became the manager of the then Montreal Expos in 2002. He would be with the team through Montreal's move to Washington.

On April 20, 2006, Frank Robinson won his 1,000th career game as a manager. A little more than five months later, Robinson managed his final game Oct. 1, 2006.

Robinson finished his stint with the Expos-Nationals, his longest as a manager with any team, with a record of 385-425.

He was inducted into the Washington Nationals Ring of Honor on May 9, 2015, for his "significant contribution to the game of baseball in Washington, D.C."

Frank Robinson made history when the Hall of Famer became Major League Baseball's first African American manager in 1975, when he became player-manager for the Cleveland Indians.

In his first at bat as a player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson had his greatest success as a manager with the Orioles in 1989, when he led Baltimore to a 87-75 record. The previous season, the Orioles lost 107 games. Frank Robinson won AL manager of the year in 1989.

Before his managerial career, Frank Robinson enjoyed great success as an outfielder.

Robinson was 14-time all-star, and is the only player ever to win the MVP award in both the American and National leagues.

Robinson won two World Series titles with the Orioles as a player, and was named World Series MVP in 1966.

The Baseball Hall of Famer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush in November 2005.

Frank Robinson was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, along with Hank Aaron.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Barbara, a son and a daughter.