Frankie Muniz, of Malcom in the Middle fame, to race full-time in 2023 in ARCA

The Emmy Award-nominated actor turned race car driver will pilot the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone wondering if Frankie Muniz will make further strides in his racing career will no longer have to repeat that question.

Muniz, the highly acclaimed actor, will compete full-time for Rette Jones Racing in 2023. The 37-year-old will drive the No. 30 Ford Mustang during the 2023 ARCA Menards Series.

For Muniz, it's the culmination of a dream that he hopes can take him even further up the racing ladder.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR," said Muniz in a press release. "It was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives."

Mark Rette and Terry Jones are the bosses of Muniz now. Rette Jones Racing has competed since 2016 and has fielded drivers Amber Balcaen, Kris Wright, and Max Gutierrez, among others.

The team has not won a race in ARCA's premier series but earned one win in the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, now the ARCA Menards Series East. Spencer Davis captured the win for Rette Jones during a race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Jones, who competed in ARCA in the 2000s and 2010s, noted that this will be a challenge for Muniz but hopes he can compete at a high level.

“It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve – but with his passion, focus, and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023."

This won't be Muniz's first time racing, or even in an ARCA car. Muniz has competed in the Champ Car Atlantic Series, the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, and the SRL Pro Late Model Series over the course of the last two decades. Muniz even drove the pace car for the 2001 Daytona 500. Muniz's first ARCA experience came in January 2022 when he ran a test car at Daytona.

Muniz is best known for starring in Malcolm in the Middle, an award-winning show that ran from 2000 to 2006. He also played main roles in the films Agent Cody Banks (2003), Big Fat Liar (2002), and Racing Stripes (2005), among others.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself,” said Muniz.