Local high school offering free football camp for kids, moms this summer

Friday Night Lights Youth Camp: This free football camp is for all area youth ages 5-12, and the session is 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Airport’s Eagle Stadium. All campers will receive a t-shirt. Click here to sign up or email sfidler@lex2.org .

Football Clinic for Moms: Connect with other football moms, meet the coaches, learn more about Airport’s football program, and even try your hand at some of the things our football players do every day! Conducted by Airport High football coaches and Athletic Director Shane Fidler. For varsity, JV, C Team and youth moms; session is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the school. Free. Sign up by clicking here or email sfidler@lex2.org.