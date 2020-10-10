Friday Night Blitz: October 9 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson has scores and highlights from Week 7 high school football games on Friday, October 9.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week seven of high school football is in the books!

Here are scores and highlights from match ups around the Midlands and in other parts of South Carolina.

AC Flora 45, Irmo 14

Augusta Christian 45, Pinewood Prep 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Bethune-Bowman 0

Barnwell 29, Silver Bluff 28

Ben Lippen 31, Wilson Hall 0

Boiling Springs 28, Clover 7

Chapin 43, White Knoll 28

Dutch Fork 41, River Bluff 7

First Baptist 7, Hammond 6

Gray Collegiate 34, Saluda 24

Heathwood Hall 40, Florence Christian 6

Laurens 24, Eastside 16

Marlboro County 16, Lakewood 13 (OT)

North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7

Ridge View 38, Lexington 12

South Florence 51, Darlington 19

South Pointe 47, Indian Land 0

Sumter 34, Carolina Forest 27

Thomas Heyward 61, Colleton Prep 0

TL Hanna 64, JL Mann 7

Woodruff 36, Emerald 28

York 25, Fairfield Central 18

At Memorial Stadium, the A.C.Flora students are providing the energy for tonight’s game with Irmo. @ACFloraFootball #blitz19 pic.twitter.com/AqovsML8no — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) October 10, 2020

