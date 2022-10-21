x
Friday Night Blitz: Week 9

The highlights of local high school football games in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week nine of local pigskin action in the Books. 

Here are scores and highlights from South Carolina Midlands area high school football games on Oct. 21, 2022.  

AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin

Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen

Camden at Crestwood (GOW)

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Gilbert at Dreher

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall

Mid Carolina at WJ Keenan

Nation Ford at Spring Valley HS

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland

Westwood at Irmo

White Knoll at Chapin

