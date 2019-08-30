COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football is underway!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

A.C. Flora vs. Union

Aiken vs. Strom Thurmond

Airport vs. Brookland-Cayce

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Gilbert

Ben Lippen vs. Hammond

Blythewood vs. Westwood

C.A. Johnson vs. Lewisville

Camden vs. Lugoff-Elgin

Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud

Chapin vs. Mid-Carolina

Eau Claire vs. Hunter Kinard Tyler

Dreher vs. Lexington

Fairfield Central vs. Lancaster

Hartsville vs. South Florence

Heathwood Hall vs. Wilson Hall

Irmo vs. Keenan

Lower Richland vs. Carolina Forest

Newberry vs. Abbeville

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Pelion vs. Calhoun County

Ridge View vs. Wayne Hills (NJ)

River Bluff vs. Richland Northeast

Saluda vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Spring Valley vs. Dutch Fork

Sumter vs. Crestwood

Swansea vs. Gray Collegiate Academy

White Knoll vs. Colleton County

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!