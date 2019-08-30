COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football is underway!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far.
- A.C. Flora vs. Union
- Aiken vs. Strom Thurmond
- Airport vs. Brookland-Cayce
- Batesburg-Leesville vs. Gilbert
- Ben Lippen vs. Hammond
- Blythewood vs. Westwood
- C.A. Johnson vs. Lewisville
- Camden vs. Lugoff-Elgin
- Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud
- Chapin vs. Mid-Carolina
- Eau Claire vs. Hunter Kinard Tyler
- Dreher vs. Lexington
- Fairfield Central vs. Lancaster
- Hartsville vs. South Florence
- Heathwood Hall vs. Wilson Hall
- Irmo vs. Keenan
- Lower Richland vs. Carolina Forest
- Newberry vs. Abbeville
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Pelion vs. Calhoun County
- Ridge View vs. Wayne Hills (NJ)
- River Bluff vs. Richland Northeast
- Saluda vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Spring Valley vs. Dutch Fork
- Sumter vs. Crestwood
- Swansea vs. Gray Collegiate Academy
- White Knoll vs. Colleton County
