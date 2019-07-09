COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football is underway!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

SCORES:

AC Flora – 48, Columbia High – 0

River Bluff – 62, Pelion – 0

Saluda – 49, Mid-Carolina – 21

GAMES WE'RE FOLLOWING:

Airport v. Swansea

Bamberg-Ehrhardt v. Scott’s Branch

Batesburg-Leesville v. Newberry

Blythewood v. Fairfield Central

Brookland Cayce v. Spring Valley

Columbia v. AC Flora

Chapin v. Lugoff-Elgin

Denmark-Olar v. Branchville

Dreher v. Gray Collegiate

Fox Creek v. CA Johnson

Gilbert v. Lexington

Hammond v. Charlotte Country Day School

Hartsville v. Camden

Heathwood Hall v. Cardinal Newman

Irmo v. Dutch Fork

Lake Marion v. Orangeburg Wilkinson

McBee v. North Central

Mid-Carolina v. Saluda

Richland Northeast v. Crestwood

River Bluff v. Pelion

Timmonsville v. Lee Central

Wagener-Salley v. Eau Claire

Westwood v. Lower Richland

White Knoll v. Keenan

The following Week Two games were postponed due to Hurricane Dorian:

Bethune-Bowman v. North

Calhoun County v. North Charleston

Lakewood v. Manning

Sumter v. Conway

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!