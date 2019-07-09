COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football is underway!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far.
SCORES:
AC Flora – 48, Columbia High – 0
River Bluff – 62, Pelion – 0
Saluda – 49, Mid-Carolina – 21
GAMES WE'RE FOLLOWING:
- Airport v. Swansea
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt v. Scott’s Branch
- Batesburg-Leesville v. Newberry
- Blythewood v. Fairfield Central
- Brookland Cayce v. Spring Valley
- Columbia v. AC Flora
- Chapin v. Lugoff-Elgin
- Denmark-Olar v. Branchville
- Dreher v. Gray Collegiate
- Fox Creek v. CA Johnson
- Gilbert v. Lexington
- Hammond v. Charlotte Country Day School
- Hartsville v. Camden
- Heathwood Hall v. Cardinal Newman
- Irmo v. Dutch Fork
- Lake Marion v. Orangeburg Wilkinson
- McBee v. North Central
- Mid-Carolina v. Saluda
- Richland Northeast v. Crestwood
- River Bluff v. Pelion
- Timmonsville v. Lee Central
- Wagener-Salley v. Eau Claire
- Westwood v. Lower Richland
- White Knoll v. Keenan
The following Week Two games were postponed due to Hurricane Dorian:
- Bethune-Bowman v. North
- Calhoun County v. North Charleston
- Lakewood v. Manning
- Sumter v. Conway
