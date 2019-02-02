BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 53, Waccamaw 50
Andrew Jackson 58, Lewisville 57
Augusta Christian, Ga. 68, Ben Lippen 52
Belton-Honea Path 88, Pickens 54
Berkeley 60, James Island 37
Bishop England 41, Georgetown 39
Blacksburg 43, St. Joseph 36
Blue Ridge 56, Greer 42
Bluffton 61, Hilton Head Island 44
Blythewood 59, Sumter 53
Brashier Middle College 49, Christ Church Episcopal 43
Brookland-Cayce 52, Midland Valley 46
Broome 78, Chesnee 54
Cardinal Newman 92, First Baptist 77
Carvers Bay 80, Andrews 41
Central 69, Chesterfield 57
Charleston Charter 46, Palmetto Scholars Academy 27
Chester 68, Camden 65
Colleton County 67, Beaufort 47
Columbia 36, Eau Claire 28
Conway 69, Carolina Forest 56
Darlington 64, Hartsville 52
Dillon 72, Cheraw 63
Dorman 58, Boiling Springs 46
Dreher 47, Crestwood 41
Easley HomeSchool 70, Greenville Hurricanes 50
East Clarendon 64, Latta 63
Edgewood Community Center 62, Lowcountry Wildcats 61
Fort Dorchester 72, R.B. Stall 42
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 77, Mead Hall Episcopal 18
Gaffney 55, James F. Byrnes 46
Garrett Academy of Technology 63, Philip Simmons 62
Goose Creek 72, Wando 53
Great Falls 53, Timmonsville 49
Greenville 81, Eastside 45
Greenville Technical Charter 60, Southside Christian 59
Greer Middle College 88, Landrum 62
Hammond 52, Heathwood Hall 46
Hemingway 65, Green Sea Floyds 35
High Point Academy 84, Whitmire 34
Hillcrest 50, Riverside 46
Irmo 58, Lugoff-Elgin 35
John Paul II 53, Thomas Heyward Academy 32
Lake City 68, Loris 59
Lakewood 54, Lower Richland 50
Laurens Academy 37, Newberry Academy 24
Lee Central 50, North Central 41
Lowcountry Leadership 64, St. John's 54
Marion 75, Aynor 63
Mauldin 72, Spartanburg 61
May River 94, Battery Creek 58
Mid-Carolina 62, Woodruff 59
Military Magnet Academy 56, Baptist Hill 54
Mullins 79, Kingstree 78
Myrtle Beach 57, Marlboro County 48
Nation Ford 72, Northwestern 69
Newberry 63, Union County 58
North Augusta 77, South Aiken 56
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 93, North Charleston 83
Pelion 65, Swansea 38
Pendleton 46, Liberty 44
Powdersville 75, West Oak 60
Richard Winn Academy 59, W. Wyman King Academy 35
Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, Wagener-Salley 47
Ridge View 64, Richland Northeast 15
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Wade Hampton (H) 34
River Bluff 68, Chapin 26
Saluda 64, Fox Creek 57
Scott's Branch 54, Branchville 44
Silver Bluff 66, Abbeville 50
Socastee 65, St. James 59
Southside 72, Carolina High and Academy 54
Strom Thurmond 68, Gilbert 37
T.L. Hanna 79, Greenwood 62
Thomas Sumter Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 47
Travelers Rest 74, Berea 54
Wade Hampton (G) 53, Easley 47
Walhalla 56, D.W. Daniel 53
West Ashley 73, Summerville 54
West Florence 58, South Florence 52
Westside 44, J.L. Mann 42
Williston-Elko 71, Denmark-Olar 49
Wilson 62, North Myrtle Beach 54
Woodmont 67, Laurens 64
York Prep 56, Veritas Christian, N.C. 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 69, Waccamaw 23
Airport 43, Aiken 28
Andrew Jackson Academy 47, Lewisville 39
Batesburg-Leesville 56, Ninety Six 54
Beaufort 53, Colleton County 43
Bishop England 47, Georgetown 22
Blue Ridge 66, Greer 37
Bluffton 38, Hilton Head Island 29
Carvers Bay 52, Andrews 42
Central 53, Chesterfield 48
Chapin 39, River Bluff 16
Charleston Charter 62, Palmetto Scholars Academy 49
Chesnee 51, Broome 48
Christ Church Episcopal 45, Brashier Middle College 36
Clinton 62, Emerald 52
Clover 41, Fort Mill 22
Columbia 36, Eau Claire 21
D.W. Daniel 44, Walhalla 37
Dillon 70, Cheraw 15
Dorman 55, Boiling Springs 50
Easley HomeSchool 53, Greenville Hurricanes 24
East Clarendon 51, Latta 45
Goose Creek 66, Wando 25
Gray Collegiate Academy 52, C.A. Johnson 29
Greenville 67, Eastside 53
Hammond 34, Heathwood Hall 31
Hartsville 42, Darlington 38
Hemingway 37, Green Sea Floyds 26
High Point Academy 59, Whitmire 21
Hillcrest 53, Riverside 12
Irmo 56, Lugoff-Elgin 22
James Island 44, Berkeley 35
John Paul II 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 45
Landrum 59, Greer Middle College 30
Laurens Academy 65, Newberry Academy 35
Lee Central 51, North Central 30
Lexington 45, Dutch Fork 31
Manning 76, Hanahan 26
May River 34, Battery Creek 27
Midland Valley 47, Brookland-Cayce 38
Military Magnet Academy 47, Baptist Hill 46
North Augusta 74, South Aiken 32
North Myrtle Beach 56, Wilson 54
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, A.C. Flora 39
Philip Simmons 54, Garrett Academy of Technology 23
Powdersville 59, West Oak 58
Ridge Spring-Monetta 57, Wagener-Salley 51
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 49, Wade Hampton (G) 30
Saluda 49, Fox Creek 13
Silver Bluff 60, Abbeville 52
Socastee 33, St. James 23
South Florence 55, West Florence 47
South Pointe 74, York Comprehensive 31
Southside 72, Carolina High and Academy 33
Strom Thurmond 56, Gilbert 39
Summerville 41, West Ashley 23
Westwood 92, Lancaster 31
Woodland 49, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 23\
Wren 54, Palmetto 47