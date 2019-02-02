BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

 Academic Magnet 53, Waccamaw 50

Andrew Jackson 58, Lewisville 57

Augusta Christian, Ga. 68, Ben Lippen 52

Belton-Honea Path 88, Pickens 54

Berkeley 60, James Island 37

Bishop England 41, Georgetown 39

Blacksburg 43, St. Joseph 36

Blue Ridge 56, Greer 42

Bluffton 61, Hilton Head Island 44

Blythewood 59, Sumter 53

Brashier Middle College 49, Christ Church Episcopal 43

Brookland-Cayce 52, Midland Valley 46

Broome 78, Chesnee 54

Cardinal Newman 92, First Baptist 77

Carvers Bay 80, Andrews 41

Central 69, Chesterfield 57

Charleston Charter 46, Palmetto Scholars Academy 27

Chester 68, Camden 65

Colleton County 67, Beaufort 47

Columbia 36, Eau Claire 28

Conway 69, Carolina Forest 56

Darlington 64, Hartsville 52

Dillon 72, Cheraw 63

Dorman 58, Boiling Springs 46

Dreher 47, Crestwood 41

Easley HomeSchool 70, Greenville Hurricanes 50

East Clarendon 64, Latta 63

Edgewood Community Center 62, Lowcountry Wildcats 61

Fort Dorchester 72, R.B. Stall 42

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 77, Mead Hall Episcopal 18

Gaffney 55, James F. Byrnes 46

Garrett Academy of Technology 63, Philip Simmons 62

Goose Creek 72, Wando 53

Great Falls 53, Timmonsville 49

Greenville 81, Eastside 45

Greenville Technical Charter 60, Southside Christian 59

Greer Middle College 88, Landrum 62

Hammond 52, Heathwood Hall 46

Hemingway 65, Green Sea Floyds 35

High Point Academy 84, Whitmire 34

Hillcrest 50, Riverside 46

Irmo 58, Lugoff-Elgin 35

John Paul II 53, Thomas Heyward Academy 32

Lake City 68, Loris 59

Lakewood 54, Lower Richland 50

Laurens Academy 37, Newberry Academy 24

Lee Central 50, North Central 41

Lowcountry Leadership 64, St. John's 54

Marion 75, Aynor 63

Mauldin 72, Spartanburg 61

May River 94, Battery Creek 58

Mid-Carolina 62, Woodruff 59

Military Magnet Academy 56, Baptist Hill 54

Mullins 79, Kingstree 78

Myrtle Beach 57, Marlboro County 48

Nation Ford 72, Northwestern 69

Newberry 63, Union County 58

North Augusta 77, South Aiken 56

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 93, North Charleston 83

Pelion 65, Swansea 38

Pendleton 46, Liberty 44

Powdersville 75, West Oak 60

Richard Winn Academy 59, W. Wyman King Academy 35

Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, Wagener-Salley 47

Ridge View 64, Richland Northeast 15

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Wade Hampton (H) 34

River Bluff 68, Chapin 26

Saluda 64, Fox Creek 57

Scott's Branch 54, Branchville 44

Silver Bluff 66, Abbeville 50

Socastee 65, St. James 59

Southside 72, Carolina High and Academy 54

Strom Thurmond 68, Gilbert 37

T.L. Hanna 79, Greenwood 62

Thomas Sumter Academy 52, Palmetto Christian Academy 47

Travelers Rest 74, Berea 54

Wade Hampton (G) 53, Easley 47

Walhalla 56, D.W. Daniel 53

West Ashley 73, Summerville 54

West Florence 58, South Florence 52

Westside 44, J.L. Mann 42

Williston-Elko 71, Denmark-Olar 49

Wilson 62, North Myrtle Beach 54

Woodmont 67, Laurens 64

 York Prep 56, Veritas Christian, N.C. 53

    

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 69, Waccamaw 23

 Airport 43, Aiken 28

Andrew Jackson Academy 47, Lewisville 39

Batesburg-Leesville 56, Ninety Six 54

Beaufort 53, Colleton County 43

Bishop England 47, Georgetown 22

Blue Ridge 66, Greer 37

Bluffton 38, Hilton Head Island 29

Carvers Bay 52, Andrews 42

Central 53, Chesterfield 48

Chapin 39, River Bluff 16

Charleston Charter 62, Palmetto Scholars Academy 49

Chesnee 51, Broome 48

Christ Church Episcopal 45, Brashier Middle College 36

Clinton 62, Emerald 52

Clover 41, Fort Mill 22

Columbia 36, Eau Claire 21

D.W. Daniel 44, Walhalla 37

Dillon 70, Cheraw 15

Dorman 55, Boiling Springs 50

Easley HomeSchool 53, Greenville Hurricanes 24

East Clarendon 51, Latta 45

Goose Creek 66, Wando 25

Gray Collegiate Academy 52, C.A. Johnson 29

Greenville 67, Eastside 53

Hammond 34, Heathwood Hall 31

Hartsville 42, Darlington 38

Hemingway 37, Green Sea Floyds 26

High Point Academy 59, Whitmire 21

Hillcrest 53, Riverside 12

Irmo 56, Lugoff-Elgin 22

James Island 44, Berkeley 35

John Paul II 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 45

Landrum 59, Greer Middle College 30

Laurens Academy 65, Newberry Academy 35

Lee Central 51, North Central 30

Lexington 45, Dutch Fork 31

Manning 76, Hanahan 26

May River 34, Battery Creek 27

Midland Valley 47, Brookland-Cayce 38

Military Magnet Academy 47, Baptist Hill 46

North Augusta 74, South Aiken 32

North Myrtle Beach 56, Wilson 54

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64, A.C. Flora 39

Philip Simmons 54, Garrett Academy of Technology 23

Powdersville 59, West Oak 58

Ridge Spring-Monetta 57, Wagener-Salley 51

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 49, Wade Hampton (G) 30

Saluda 49, Fox Creek 13

Silver Bluff 60, Abbeville 52

Socastee 33, St. James 23

South Florence 55, West Florence 47

South Pointe 74, York Comprehensive 31

Southside 72, Carolina High and Academy 33

Strom Thurmond 56, Gilbert 39

Summerville 41, West Ashley 23

Westwood 92, Lancaster 31

Woodland 49, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 23\

Wren 54, Palmetto 47

    