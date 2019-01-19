BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 52, Lower Richland 49
Abbeville 63, Ninety Six 52
Aiken 54, Brookland-Cayce 52, OT
Andrews 56, Johnsonville 48
Beaufort 69, Hilton Head Island 47
Berkeley 79, Stratford 40
Blacksburg 88, Landrum 75
Blue Ridge 59, Greer 58
Blythewood 51, Lugoff-Elgin 39
Carvers Bay 70, Hannah-Pamplico 52
Central 62, Lee Central 54
Chesnee 75, Chapman 66
Chesterfield 66, Buford 60
Clinton 49, Woodruff 48
Colleton County 67, Bluffton 51
Conway Christian School 75, Low Country Prep 30
Darlington 68, Marlboro County 56
Dorman 96, Gaffney 35
Estill 63, Williston-Elko 52
Fort Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 53
Georgetown 74, Academic Magnet 49
Goose Creek 63, James Island 47
Great Falls 73, Timmonsville 52
Greenville 52, Eastside 30
Greenville Technical Charter 70, Christ Church Episcopal 65
Hanahan 52, Waccamaw 48
Hartsville 71, North Myrtle Beach 65, OT
Hemingway 64, Lake View 48
High Point Academy 83, Dixie 51
Irmo 41, Dutch Fork 28
J.L. Mann 68, Greenwood 64
James F. Byrnes 66, Boiling Springs 56
Lexington 68, Chapin 39
Loris 57, Dillon 55
Military Magnet Academy 76, Palmetto Scholars Academy 63
Mullins 54, East Clarendon 52
Newberry 62, Mid-Carolina 37
North Augusta 81, Midland Valley 46
North Charleston 101, Garrett Academy of Technology 43
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57, Crestwood 46
Pendleton 66, Seneca 53
Powdersville 61, Liberty 47
Richard Winn Academy 47, Newberry Academy 34
Ridge View 79, Westwood 64
Riverside 66, Mauldin 64
Rock Hill 61, Clover 48
South Florence 75, Socastee 60
Spring Valley 63, Sumter 48
St. James 59, Carolina Forest 53
Strom Thurmond 58, Pelion 29
Summerville 61, Battery Creek 42
Union County 65, Emerald 44
W.J. Keenan 67, Camden 46
Wade Hampton (G) 71, Woodmont 54
West Ashley 77, R.B. Stall 61
West Florence 65, Conway 58
Westside 59, Laurens 55
Wilson 46, Myrtle Beach 39
York Prep 59, Nation Ford 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrews 59, Johnsonville 53
Blue Ridge 66, Greer 49
Blythewood 65, Lugoff-Elgin 20
Brashier Middle College 48, St. Joseph 44
Brookland-Cayce 39, Aiken 29
Broome 46, Carolina High and Academy 38
Burke 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 23
Carolina Forest 52, St. James 33
Carvers Bay 45, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Cathedral Academy 45, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 19
Chapman 53, Chesnee 28
Christ Church Episcopal 78, Greenville Technical Charter 9
Clover 51, Rock Hill 38
Colleton County 51, Bluffton 24
Crestwood 51, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Step of Faith Christian 7
Dorman 67, Gaffney 42
Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 27
Fort Dorchester 65, Ashley Ridge 48
Fort Mill 50, Northwestern 30
Georgetown 57, Academic Magnet 45
Goose Creek 68, James Island 30
Greenville 58, Eastside 49
Hammond 78, Augusta Christian, Ga. 51
High Point Academy 76, Dixie 29
Hilton Head Island 43, Beaufort 41
Hilton Head Prep 43, Beaufort Academy 41
Irmo 54, Dutch Fork 43
J.L. Mann 36, Greenwood 34
James F. Byrnes 40, Boiling Springs 35
Landrum 71, Blacksburg 21
Latta 49, Kingstree 29
Lee Central 59, Central 10
Lexington 86, Chapin 33
Lower Richland 53, A.C. Flora 37
Marion 79, Cheraw 36
Mid-Carolina 71, Newberry 47
Military Magnet Academy 72, Palmetto Scholars Academy 21
Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Easley HomeSchool 37
Nation Ford 58, York Prep 38
Ninety Six 44, Abbeville 36
North Augusta 78, Midland Valley 23
North Charleston 57, Garrett Academy of Technology 14
North Myrtle Beach 69, Hartsville 44
Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 26
Pee Dee Academy 46, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 36
Seneca 61, Pendleton 44
South Florence 43, Socastee 40
South Pointe 81, Lancaster 22
Spartanburg 56, Hillcrest 49
Spartanburg Day 41, Oakbrook Prep 35
Spring Valley 61, Sumter 45
Strom Thurmond 64, Pelion 38
Summerville 63, Battery Creek 35
West Ashley 36, R.B. Stall 32
West Oak 66, Crescent 23
Westwood 80, Ridge View 55
Woodland 55, Barnwell 45
Woodmont 48, Wade Hampton (G) 24
Woodruff 40, Clinton 27