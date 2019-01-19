BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 52, Lower Richland 49

Abbeville 63, Ninety Six 52

Aiken 54, Brookland-Cayce 52, OT

Andrews 56, Johnsonville 48

Beaufort 69, Hilton Head Island 47

Berkeley 79, Stratford 40

Blacksburg 88, Landrum 75

Blue Ridge 59, Greer 58

Blythewood 51, Lugoff-Elgin 39

Carvers Bay 70, Hannah-Pamplico 52

Central 62, Lee Central 54

Chesnee 75, Chapman 66

Chesterfield 66, Buford 60

Clinton 49, Woodruff 48

Colleton County 67, Bluffton 51

Conway Christian School 75, Low Country Prep 30

Darlington 68, Marlboro County 56

Dorman 96, Gaffney 35

Estill 63, Williston-Elko 52

Fort Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 53

Georgetown 74, Academic Magnet 49

Goose Creek 63, James Island 47

Great Falls 73, Timmonsville 52

Greenville 52, Eastside 30

Greenville Technical Charter 70, Christ Church Episcopal 65

Hanahan 52, Waccamaw 48

Hartsville 71, North Myrtle Beach 65, OT

Hemingway 64, Lake View 48

High Point Academy 83, Dixie 51

Irmo 41, Dutch Fork 28

J.L. Mann 68, Greenwood 64

James F. Byrnes 66, Boiling Springs 56

Lexington 68, Chapin 39

Loris 57, Dillon 55

Military Magnet Academy 76, Palmetto Scholars Academy 63

Mullins 54, East Clarendon 52

Newberry 62, Mid-Carolina 37

North Augusta 81, Midland Valley 46

North Charleston 101, Garrett Academy of Technology 43

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57, Crestwood 46

Pendleton 66, Seneca 53

Powdersville 61, Liberty 47

Richard Winn Academy 47, Newberry Academy 34

Ridge View 79, Westwood 64

Riverside 66, Mauldin 64

Rock Hill 61, Clover 48

South Florence 75, Socastee 60

Spring Valley 63, Sumter 48

St. James 59, Carolina Forest 53

Strom Thurmond 58, Pelion 29

Summerville 61, Battery Creek 42

Union County 65, Emerald 44

W.J. Keenan 67, Camden 46

Wade Hampton (G) 71, Woodmont 54

West Ashley 77, R.B. Stall 61

West Florence 65, Conway 58

Westside 59, Laurens 55

Wilson 46, Myrtle Beach 39

York Prep 59, Nation Ford 53

    

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrews 59, Johnsonville 53

Blue Ridge 66, Greer 49

Blythewood 65, Lugoff-Elgin 20

Brashier Middle College 48, St. Joseph 44

Brookland-Cayce 39, Aiken 29

Broome 46, Carolina High and Academy 38

Burke 59, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 23

Carolina Forest 52, St. James 33

Carvers Bay 45, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Cathedral Academy 45, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 19

Chapman 53, Chesnee 28

Christ Church Episcopal 78, Greenville Technical Charter 9

Clover 51, Rock Hill 38

Colleton County 51, Bluffton 24

Crestwood 51, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 46, Step of Faith Christian 7

Dorman 67, Gaffney 42

Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 27

Fort Dorchester 65, Ashley Ridge 48

Fort Mill 50, Northwestern 30

Georgetown 57, Academic Magnet 45

Goose Creek 68, James Island 30

Greenville 58, Eastside 49

Hammond 78, Augusta Christian, Ga. 51

High Point Academy 76, Dixie 29

Hilton Head Island 43, Beaufort 41

Hilton Head Prep 43, Beaufort Academy 41

Irmo 54, Dutch Fork 43

J.L. Mann 36, Greenwood 34

James F. Byrnes 40, Boiling Springs 35

Landrum 71, Blacksburg 21

Latta 49, Kingstree 29

Lee Central 59, Central 10

Lexington 86, Chapin 33

Lower Richland 53, A.C. Flora 37

Marion 79, Cheraw 36

Mid-Carolina 71, Newberry 47

Military Magnet Academy 72, Palmetto Scholars Academy 21

Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Easley HomeSchool 37

Nation Ford 58, York Prep 38

Ninety Six 44, Abbeville 36

North Augusta 78, Midland Valley 23

North Charleston 57, Garrett Academy of Technology 14

North Myrtle Beach 69, Hartsville 44

Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 26

Pee Dee Academy 46, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 36

Seneca 61, Pendleton 44

South Florence 43, Socastee 40

South Pointe 81, Lancaster 22

Spartanburg 56, Hillcrest 49

Spartanburg Day 41, Oakbrook Prep 35

Spring Valley 61, Sumter 45

Strom Thurmond 64, Pelion 38

Summerville 63, Battery Creek 35

West Ashley 36, R.B. Stall 32

West Oak 66, Crescent 23

Westwood 80, Ridge View 55

Woodland 55, Barnwell 45

Woodmont 48, Wade Hampton (G) 24

Woodruff 40, Clinton 27

    