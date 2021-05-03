Frink named to SEC Community Service Team

South Carolina junior forward Alanzo Frink was named to the 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Community Service Team, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon in advance of next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville.



Frink has participated in numerous community outreach initiatives during his time in the Garnet and Black. He has joined his teammates for the 8K Community Outreach Campaign during the summer months. During the annual community outreach campaign, Alanzo spent time at Sowing Seeds, helping with a gardening project, and he also volunteered at a summer camp for kids at the YMCA. Alanzo also spent time visiting with veterans and their families at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia. Trips to Meadowfield Elementary School and Transitions also highlight Alanzo's impact in the community.



This marks the 23rd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men's basketball as well as for women's basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men's and women's sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.