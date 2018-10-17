Josh Stepp had developed a nice resume as a high school.

He had a solid three-year run at Dreher which led to him being named athletics director and head football coach at Lexington High School.

In 2015, he led the Wildcats to the 4A state championship game where they lost to a powerful Northwestern team. He was all set for a fifth season at Lexington when he was offered a job on the Georgia State staff where he would work under another Midlands product, Camden native Shawn Elliott, the former USC offensive line coach.

Stepp had seen his twin brother Justin work as a graduate assistant at Clemson under Chad Morris. After going to Applachian State as a wide receivers coach, Justin was reunited with Morris at SMU and he has followed Morris to Fayetteville.

Josh says when he got the call from Elliott, he knew if he was going to make the jump to college, this was the time to do it. After coaching running backs and tight ends his first year with the Panthers, Stepp is focused solely on the tight ends.

The 2017 Georgia State team became the first in school history to win a bowl game and Stepp had a front row seat in that win over Western Kentucky. But Stepp is no stranger to success on the football field. He and Justin where both Shrine Bowl selections for Pelion where they led the Panthers to their last region title. Josh and Justin initially were a package deal at Furman but Josh transferred to Newberry where he became a record-setting quarterback for that program.

Now, he's trying to help Elliott build the Georgia State program into one that can eventually challenge for a Sun Belt championship.

