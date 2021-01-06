Full circle moment for Savannah Starling

The Lugoff-Elgin grad and former softball player has coached the Demons to their first State Title series in 31 years.

ELGIN, S.C. — It has been a special season for the Lugoff-Elgin softball team and on Tuesday, they'll be able to start their own path towards a State Championship trophy.

The Demons take on Darlington at home in Game one of the Class 4A softball title series on Tuesday at 6:30.

This is the first time since 1990 that the Demons have made it to the title game.

The 2021 season is a bit of a full circle moment for Head Coach Savannah Starling, who played for the Demons during High School.

She has also been a major part of the program's resurgence over the past five years.

She said Monday that she couldn't be more proud of her team and that coaching at Lugoff is a dream come true.