CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jace Wilson came off the bench for an injured Tyler Huff and ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Furman rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to defeat Charleston Southern (0-4) , 24-19, Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Field.

With Furman trailing 19-10 and under one minute remaining in the third quarter, Wilson connected on a 44-yard touchdown connection to senior tight end Ryan Miller to trim the CSU lead to 19-17. On his team's next possession, set up by a Kam Brinson fumble recovery at the Buccaneer 49, the Missouri City, Texas, native helped the Paladins cover the distance in eight plays, which he capped with a 22-yard scamper around the right end to put Furman in front 24-19 with 10:30 to play.