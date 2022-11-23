Dutch Fork product named First Team All-SoCon

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After finishing second in the Southern Conference and earning its first home playoff game since 2005, the Furman Paladins placed 14 players on the All-Southern Conference teams.

A redshirt junior, the free safety was twice named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week this year, along with the league's player of the month for October. He is Furman's second leading tackler with 61 stops, and his four interceptions, three of which came in successive wins over Western Carolina, VMI, and Chattanooga, topped a Paladin defense that ranks eighth nationally in interceptions (16) and fourth in turnovers gained (24).