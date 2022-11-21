Furman earns FCS playoff bid

The Paladins will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game which is the first home playoff contest since 2005.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the first time in three seasons, the Furman Paladins are headed to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs.

The Paladins earned an at-large bid to the 24-team field of playoff teams. They will host Elon Saturday at noon, the first home playoff game for Furman since 2005.

Furman (9-2) will take a six-game winning streak into the post-season, including a 63-28 victory over Wofford last Saturday in the regular season finale. Furman's nine victories are its most since that 2005 season, when the Paladins went 11-3. The seven SoCon victories are the highest for the program since 2001.

The winner of the Furman-Elon game will play at No. 7 seed Incarnate Word in a second-round showdown on December 3.

The playoff berth is the 19th for Furman which is tops among current Southern Conference schools. It is also the third under head coach Clay Hendrix, a Furman graduate and a former assistant coach on the 1988 Paladin squad which captured the 1988 national championship.