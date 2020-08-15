No Furman football in the fall

One of the schools that voted for the Southern Conference to not cancel the fall sports season will not see its football team on the field this year.
Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced Friday evening that his program will not be playing any games outside the So-Con in the fall.
On Thursday, the league announced it was moving fall sports to the spring. Following that news came word that Wofford would not pursue any football games in the fall. However, the Citadel is reportedly looking to go the independent route in 2020 as the Bulldogs will look to play the three or four games allotted in the fall. One of those potential matchups is with Clemson as those teams were scheduled to meet in November before the ACC modified the schedule due to COVID-19. September 19 is now the date ACC teams can play their one non-conference opponent.