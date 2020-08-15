No Furman football in the fall

On Thursday, the league announced it was moving fall sports to the spring. Following that news came word that Wofford would not pursue any football games in the fall. However, the Citadel is reportedly looking to go the independent route in 2020 as the Bulldogs will look to play the three or four games allotted in the fall. One of those potential matchups is with Clemson as those teams were scheduled to meet in November before the ACC modified the schedule due to COVID-19. September 19 is now the date ACC teams can play their one non-conference opponent.